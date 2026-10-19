US to launch $8 billion support program for farmers to offset diesel costs, Trump says

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PARK CITY, Kan. — President Donald Trump said on Monday the U.S. ​Department of Agriculture will launch what he called a new "harvest fuel relief program" that will provide farmers with $8 billion in support to offset diesel costs during ‌the harvest season.

"Tonight, I'm also pleased to announce that the Department of Agriculture will be launching a new harvest ⁠fuel relief program, providing our farmers with $8 ​billion in support to offset diesel costs ⁠during this harvest season," Trump said in a midterm election campaign speech in Kansas.

The announcement ‌was the latest in ‌a series of financial promises and pledges that the Republican leader has made ⁠to voters heading into the November midterm elections, ⁠where control of Congress is at stake.

The Republican Party currently has a narrow majority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. However, Trump's approval rating has been low due to his handling of the high cost of living for Americans during the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran that has raised fuel prices.

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Trump and the ‌Republican Party have been scrambling to maintain support in farm ​states with competitive Senate races as costs have risen.

Trump signed an executive order earlier this month that he said would expand access to tax-exempt diesel.

The Department of Agriculture said after Trump's speech on Monday that it would make $8 billion available "for one-time payments to American farmers this harvest season to provide relief during temporary market disruptions and increased input costs."

The program will provide what the department called "proportional support to producers using ​a uniform formula to cover a portion of modeled losses during the 2026 crop year."

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during a rally in support of Republican U.S. Senate reelection candidate Roger Marshall (R-KS) in Park City, Kansas, on Monday. (Photo: Jonathan Ernst, Reuters)

The $8 billion in ‌payments would be ‌administered by the ⁠department's Farm Service Agency, the department said.

Trump has also separately proposed sending $5,000 checks to all adult citizens if Republicans keep control of the House and Senate in the midterms, though analysts, economists and even some Republicans in Congress have reacted with skepticism.

Earlier this month, Trump ‌said the U.S. government would ​send a one-time payment of $90 to more than 20 ‌million Americans enrolled in ⁠Medicare, a health ​insurance program for the elderly.