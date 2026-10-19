Judge upholds decision to revoke business license after three clients died of carbon monoxide

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge has upheld Utah's decision to revoke Safe and Sound Services' business license months after three clients died of carbon monoxide poisoning in an employee's car.

Safe and Sound Services was ordered to cease operations by March 31, weeks after the Utah Department of Health and Human Services revoked its license.

The business, which provided transportation for adults with disabilities, appealed the decision, arguing it was not given enough time to address eight citations connected to the revocation.

Many of the citations stem from a Feb. 6 incident in which an employee is accused of leaving three clients inside a vehicle parked in a garage. The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner later determined the three died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to the Oct. 5 ruling, other citations allege Safe and Sound allowed the same employee to work for six months without a proper background check.

The state also cited a separate Feb. 5 incident in which a staff member allegedly left another client unattended in a vehicle for two hours.

Under the original March revocation order, Safe and Sound cannot reapply for a business license for five years.