Netflix film division boss to exit in second senior departure in a week

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Oct 19 — Netflix said on Monday its film division head ​Dan Lin would leave after nearly three years at the helm, marking a second ‌senior executive departure in less than a week amid concerns over ⁠slowing engagement.

The company said ​on Thursday content chief ⁠Bela Bajaria would leave after nearly a ‌decade with the ‌streaming platform, and would be replaced by former ⁠Disney executive Peter ⁠Rice.

• Rice will oversee the films division until a new head is announced

• Netflix's growth prospects and user engagement are under scrutiny; its co-CEO Ted Sarandos recently said the company is "not ‌growing as fast as I ​want us to"

• Engagement data has pointed to users spending more time on creator-led video platforms such as YouTube

• Netflix, which is laying off about 6% of its workforce, is scheduled to report third-quarter results after markets close on ​Tuesday

• During his tenure at Netflix, Lin ‌oversaw "KPop Demon Hunters," ‌which ⁠became a breakout hit for Netflix and won an Academy Award, bolstering the streamer's feature animation strategy

• Lin, one of the producers of "Sherlock Holmes" and ‌the Lego movies, ​has worked as a senior ‌executive for Warner ⁠Bros ​Pictures

(Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Joyjeet Das)