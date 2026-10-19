HK-listed Metis TechBio, Eli Lilly strike drug-delivery deal worth up to $1.1 billion

Updated - Oct. 19, 2026 at 5:25 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 19, 2026 at 4:36 a.m.

ReutersReuters
 
A drone view shows the Eli Lilly logo on one of the company’s offices in San Diego, California, U.S., November 21, 2025.

A drone view shows the Eli Lilly logo on one of the company’s offices in San Diego, California, U.S., November 21, 2025. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Oct 19 — Hong Kong-listed Metis TechBio said on Monday ​it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Eli Lilly worth up ‌to $1.1 billion to research and develop tissue-specific drug delivery ⁠technologies.

The Chinese biotech ​will use its ⁠proprietary AI-driven drug-delivery platform to develop next-generation ‌technologies aimed ‌at improving how LNP-based drugs reach target ⁠tissues.

Metis will be ⁠eligible to receive an upfront payment in the low double-digit millions US dollars and up to about $1.1 billion in development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments.

It will ‌also be eligible for ​tiered royalties at a single-digit percentage of annual net sales of products that are developed due to the collaboration.

The Chinese biotech will use its proprietary AI-driven ionizable lipid discovery and optimisation platform to ​develop delivery technologies aimed at improving the ‌targeting and ‌biodistribution ⁠of LNP-based therapies.

Metis and Lilly aim to discover and optimise novel LNP architectures that could improve tissue specificity and therapeutic performance, ‌with potential applications ​across multiple disease areas.

(Reporting ‌by Nikita Maria ⁠Jino ​and Kumar Tanishk in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet ​Das)

Photos

Most recent Business stories

Related topics

Business

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  