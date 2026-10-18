Japan's Daiichi Life unit tables offer to take over Australia's Challenger

Updated - Oct. 18, 2026 at 5:27 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 18, 2026 at 3:45 p.m.

ReutersReuters
 
Daiichi Life Group's signboard at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, April 6, 2026.

Daiichi Life Group's signboard at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, April 6, 2026. (REUTERS/Issei Kato)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

Oct 19 — A unit of Japan's Daiichi Life has made an indicative ​proposal to buy more than 79% of shares in Australian investment manager Challenger it does not already own, ‌Challenger said on Monday.

Shares of the Australian firm jumped over 15% to A$11.33 ⁠by 2305 GMT, hitting ​their highest level since October ⁠23, 2018.

Under the proposal, the Japanese insurer is offering ‌A$11.80 apiece, valuing Challenger ‌at A$7.94 billion ($5.53 billion). The offer represents a premium ⁠of 19.8% over the stock's ⁠closing price on Friday.

The unit, TAL Daiichi Life Australia Pty, holds 20.36% of the Australian investment manager, according to LSEG. Daiichi Life, through its unit, had initially acquired a 15.1% minority stake in Challenger from MS&AD Insurance ‌Group Holdings in April 2025.

The takeover ​proposal is subject to a number of conditions including satisfactory completion of due diligence, Challenger said on Monday.

"The Board of Challenger is considering the indicative offer," the Australian firm added.

In a separate statement, Daiichi Life confirmed that TAL Daiichi Life Australia has submitted a non-binding proposal to ​the board of directors of Challenger, adding that no decision has ‌been made by ‌the ⁠company on proceeding with the binding transaction.

Separately, Challenger reported a 5% rise in its assets under management to $31.9 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, citing strong sales momentum ‌across both domestic and ​offshore annuities.

($1 = 1.4360 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by ‌Shivangi Lahiri in ⁠Bengaluru, additional ​reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Edmund Klamann, Cynthia Osterman and ​Deepa Babington)

Photos

Most recent Business stories

Related topics

Business

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  