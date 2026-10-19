Netflix faces questions on user engagement ahead of third-quarter report

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Oct 19 — Netflix investors are expecting details on how the streaming giant plans to sustain growth ​when it reports third-quarter results on Tuesday, as competition intensifies and user engagement shows signs of fatigue.

Ted Sarandos, the co-CEO of Netflix, recently ‌admitted the company "is not growing as fast as I want us to", and suggested live programming could ⁠be an opportunity to accelerate growth.

The ​streamer is contending with a fundamental ⁠shift in entertainment as lower-cost, creator-led videos chip away at premium scripted content. ‌YouTube, the dominant streaming ‌platform in the US, has nearly double the viewing time of ⁠Netflix and continues to gain market share, ⁠according to Nielsen.

Here are more details:

• Netflix is expected to post its slowest third-quarter revenue growth in three years, with sales forecast to increase 11.8% to $12.87 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

• It cut about 6% of its workforce in a move that analyst Ross Benes of Emarketer ‌said reflected the streaming industry's shift to profitability.

• Netflix ​also saw a change in its content leadership, with longtime head of content Bela Bajaria leaving the company and former Disney executive Peter Rice taking over.

• Its US user churn rose 16.6% year-over-year in the third quarter, roughly double the pace of the prior three quarters, while downloads in the US and Canada fell 20%, according to market research firm Apptopia.

• Jefferies ​estimates average monthly viewing time per Netflix member fell to 49 hours in the ‌first half of ‌this year ⁠from 66 hours in the first half of 2023.

• The 2026 FIFA World Cup and a weaker content slate than last year weighed on Netflix's engagement, analysts said.

• The company recently acquired broadcast rights to air the 2030 FIFA World Cup ‌in Spain and Andorra.

• ​Netflix is betting on advertising to diversify ‌revenue, with Jefferies forecasting ad ⁠revenue to ​reach $7.5 billion in 2029.

(Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Lee and ​Devika Syamnath)