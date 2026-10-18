Subaru targets software-defined vehicle launch for late 2020s, plans to cut development times by 40%

Posted - Oct. 18, 2026 at 8:11 p.m.

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The logo of Subaru is seen on a vehicle at the New York International Auto Show Press Preview in New York City, U.S., April 16, 2025.

The logo of Subaru is seen on a vehicle at the New York International Auto Show Press Preview in New York City, U.S., April 16, 2025. (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

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SANO, Japan, Oct 19 — Subaru said on Sunday it plans ​to launch software-defined vehicles (SDVs) in the second half of this decade and cut vehicle development ‌times by about 40% as it seeks to speed up model ⁠launches.

• Subaru will gradually ​deploy a newly developed ⁠integrated electronic control unit (ECU) across its lineup, ‌the Japanese automaker ‌said at a strategy briefing at a research ⁠centre in Sano City, ⁠north of Tokyo

• Subaru aims to shorten development times by using digital simulations in prototyping and running design, testing and production preparation in parallel, it said

• The company said it aims ‌to give its SDVs over-the-air updates ​for driver-assistance, automated-driving and vehicle performance functions

• Subaru jointly developed the chip at the core of the integrated ECU with US chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, it said

• The company plans to standardise electronic platforms across electric, hybrid and gasoline-powered ​vehicles, it said

• Subaru said it has no ‌plans at present ‌to ⁠adopt Toyota's Arene software platform, despite Toyota's 21% stake in the company

• Toyota said on Friday it expects Arene to be deployed in 10 million ‌new vehicles annually by ​2030 and expanded to ‌alliance partners' vehicles by ⁠2035

(Reporting ​by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Daniel Leussink; Editing by ​Lincoln Feast.)

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