Accenture looks to sell Chinese operations for up to $1.5 billion, FT reports

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Oct 18 — IT consulting firm Accenture is looking to sell its Chinese operations for up to $1.5 billion, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
• Accenture has hired JPMorgan to work on a strategic review of the China business after receiving unsolicited interest in the unit over the past year, the report added.
• Accenture and JPMorgan did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside regular business hours.
• The sale process is likely to draw interest from private equity groups and a small cluster of strategic buyers, the report said.
• Accenture may opt to retain a significant minority stake in the business, the report added.
• Accenture's Greater China operations include Taiwan, Hong Kong and mainland China, according to its website.
• The consultancy firm recently forecast full-year 2027 revenue growth between 3% and 6%, above analysts' estimates.
(Reporting by Nethra Sailesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Joe Bavier)