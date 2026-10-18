Accenture looks to sell Chinese operations for up to $1.5 billion, FT reports

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Oct 18 — IT consulting firm Accenture is looking ​to sell its Chinese operations for up to $1.5 billion, the Financial ‌Times reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the ⁠matter.

Reuters could ​not immediately verify the ⁠report.

• Accenture has hired JPMorgan ‌to work on ‌a strategic review of the China ⁠business after receiving ⁠unsolicited interest in the unit over the past year, the report added.

• Accenture and JPMorgan did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment ‌outside regular business hours.

• ​The sale process is likely to draw interest from private equity groups and a small cluster of strategic buyers, the report said.

• Accenture may opt to retain a significant minority ​stake in the business, the report ‌added.

• Accenture's ‌Greater ⁠China operations include Taiwan, Hong Kong and mainland China, according to its website.

• The consultancy firm recently forecast full-year ‌2027 revenue growth ​between 3% and 6%, ‌above analysts' ⁠estimates.

(Reporting ​by Nethra Sailesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Joe ​Bavier)