Vehicle drives through Kansas soccer game, killing two, including a child, police say

Updated - Oct. 17, 2026 at 4:46 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 17, 2026 at 4:10 p.m.

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WASHINGTON, Oct 17 — A driver is in ​custody after a vehicle drove through a soccer game ‌in Wichita, Kansas, leaving two people dead, including ⁠a child, ​and multiple people ⁠injured, police said on ‌Saturday.

"This is a ‌tragedy," Wichita police Captain Aaron ⁠Moses said ⁠at a news conference.

The deaths included one child and one adult, Moses said, without naming them or specifying their ages. Multiple ‌people with injuries ​were taken to hospitals, he said.

Emergency dispatchers started getting calls about the incident at the Stryker Sports Complex at 3:25 p.m. local time (2025 GMT), Moses said.

The ​vehicle involved had two ‌juveniles as ‌passengers, ⁠Moses said. He did not identify the driver or say whether charges would be filed.

(Reporting by ‌Jasper Ward in ​Washington and Karen ‌Freifeld in New ⁠York; ​Editing by Sergio Non and Chizu ​Nomiyama )

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