A first-time WNBA champion awaits as the Valkyries and Dream open the Finals

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The WNBA will crown a first-time champion with the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream playing for the title in the best-of-seven series that starts Saturday.

Golden State is looking to become the fastest expansion team in league history to win a championship as the Valkyries are only in their second year. Atlanta reached the Finals for the first time since 2013 and after losing in its previous three appearances in the championship round, will be trying for their first as well.

Offense will be at a premium as the series features two of the best defensive teams in the league led by coaches Karl Smesko and Natalie Nakase.

For the first time in a long time, ESPN won't be broadcasting the WNBA Finals. As part of the new media rights deal, NBC and USA Sports have the rights to the championship round. The two networks will be splitting it with NBC showing Game 1 on Saturday and Game 4 a week later. USA Network will have Game 2 and 3 as well as 5, 6 and 7 if they are necessary.

Anaylst Sarah Kustok will be doing double-duty working for both networks.

The WNBA Finals are a hot ticket with Golden State having the highest attendance during the regular season, averaging over 18,000 fans. The get-in price for Game 1 was just over $200 according to the website Gametime. Last year, Game 1 of the Finals between Phoenix and Las Vegas had a get-in price of $48 the day before the game.

Atlanta was able to secure State Farm Arena for Game 3 and 4 after the WNBA and NBA came together to resolve conflicts at that arena. Had that not happened the team would have had to most likely play at Gateway Center Arena — its usual home that seats 3,500. Now they'll play at the 17,000 seat venue that is the home of the Atlanta Hawks.

As of now tickets for the two games in Atlanta are under $100, but that could change closer to game time.

The Dream didn't open the upper bowl of State Farm for their first three playoff games in the arena, but will do so for the Finals.

Atlanta's Angel Reese has won at every level she's played at so far besides the WNBA. She won a NCAA championship while she played at LSU and was a member of the USA Basketball team that won the gold medal at the women's FIBA World Cup this past September.

"Anywhere I go, I am looking to win," she said. "I have won at every level I have been at. Coming into any situation, I have a winning mentality -- no matter what it looks like or what it takes."

Reese has upped her play in the postseason, averaging 18.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.6 steals in the five games. She's also shooting 38.5% from behind the 3-point line.

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