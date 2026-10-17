No. 14 Tennessee hands No. 6 Alabama second straight loss, 26-10

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KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — DeSean Bishop rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns, lifting No. 14 Tennessee over No. 6 Alabama 26-10 on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide (5-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) have lost consecutive regular-season games for the first time since 2007 after also losing to No. 1 Georgia last week.

The Volunteers (6-1, 3-1) relied on a stout defense and the steady play of quarterback George MacIntyre (197 passing yards) to win their third straight game. Alabama had just 201 yards of total offense, including 54 rushing, and turned the ball over four times.

Tennessee has won three of its last five games against Alabama following a run of 15 consecutive defeats. All three of those wins came at home.

Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell threw for 147 yards and scored the only touchdown on a 19-yard run. Alabama lost two fumbles, and Russell threw two interceptions.

Tennessee led 12-10 at halftime after both offenses struggled. The teams combined for five turnovers and were 3 of 17 in third-down conversions.

The Crimson Tide generated just 93 yards of offense in the first half while coming up empty on all seven third-down tries. The Vols knocked on the door throughout the half but could only manage four field goals by Cooper Ranvier.

Alabama: Receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams missed the game dealing with several injuries, including a concussion. The team captain's presence on the field adds another dimension that the Tennessee defense didn't have to deal with.

Tennessee: Though the quarterback position is still very much a work in progress, it was good enough to pull out the victory. The Vols' running game, led by Bishop, continues to be the effective part of the offense. Tennessee will likely emerge in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 and is a legitimate contender for a College Football Playoff spot.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide will be at home against Texas A&M on Saturday.

Tennessee: The Vols will be on the road against South Carolina on Saturday.

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