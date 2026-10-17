Williams, Roberts ignite No. 10 Texas Tech in 53-25 win over Arizona State

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LUBBOCK, Texas — J'Koby Williams ran for a career-high 165 yards with two long touchdowns after an early fumble, Ben Roberts returned an interception for a touchdown and No. 10 Texas Tech overwhelmed Arizona State 53-25 on Saturday in a matchup of the past two Big 12 champions.

The reigning champion Red Raiders (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) broke a school record with their eighth consecutive regular-season conference victory, since a 26-22 loss last year at Arizona State. Their 12th home win in a row is one short of the longest streak in school history set in 1942.

Texas Tech led for good on Roberts' 24-yard pick-6, the fourth time in three games a Red Raiders linebacker returned an interception for a touchdown. That came three plays after Williams' fumble at the Sun Devils 2 on the 13th play of the game's opening possession.

The Red Raiders scored on the last seven drives of the first half, with four TDs and three field goals by Stone Harrington (31, 42 and 37 yards) for a 43-10 halftime lead. They already had 404 of their 502 total yards by then.

Reed Harris had his Big 12-leading eighth TD catch for Arizona State (3-3, 1-2) on the first drive after halftime, on a 2-yard pass from backup Mikey Keene.

Will Hammond, the starter for Tech in last year's game at Arizona State when Behren Morton was injured, completed 18 of 26 passes for 232 yards with an 11-yard TD to Coy Eakin. Hammond also had a 9-yard TD run. Kenny Johnson had seven catches for 120 yards

Williams had only 11 carries and his two TD runs covered 100 yards. His 62-yard sprint down the left sideline put the Red Raiders up 21-0 in the first quarter, and he later added a 38-yard score when he went through a gap on the left side, got by one defender and then spun past another.

Arizona State: Keene took over after halftime and completed 25 of 34 passes for 256 yards and two TDs. Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley was 5-of-10 passing in the first half with two interceptions and 124 yards — 74 of those on a TD to Raiden Vines-Bright. ... While the loser in this game each of the past two seasons went on to win the Big 12 title, this Sun Devils team is reeling in conference play. They lost 55-19 at home to Baylor two weeks ago when they gave up 564 yards.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders are 18-2 since the start of the 2025 season, and 17 of those wins are by double-digits. They are 41-18 in coach Joey McGuire's five seasons with a 26-5 mark at home.

Arizona State is home against Kansas State next Saturday.

Texas Tech travels to Cincinnati.

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