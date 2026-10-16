ALCS Game 4 postponed by rain; Rays and Guardians to resume series Saturday

Posted - Oct. 16, 2026 at 7:13 p.m.

Joe ReedyAssociated Press
 
The field is covered before Game 4 of an American League Championship Series baseball game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays in Cleveland, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026.

The field is covered before Game 4 of an American League Championship Series baseball game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays in Cleveland, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

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CLEVELAND — Game 4 of the American League Championship Series was postponed because of rain Friday night.

The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians will resume their series Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, with Game 5 on Sunday at Progressive Field and Game 6 in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Monday if necessary.

The Guardians have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series after Petey Halpin's two-run homer propelled them to a 3-2 victory in Game 3 on Thursday afternoon.

It is the first time an ALCS game has been postponed since 2019, when the New York Yankees hosted the Houston Astros.

Cleveland had planned a bullpen game for Friday, with Shawn Armstrong being the opener. Guardians manager Stephen Vogt could change plans and go with Foster Griffin on Saturday. The left-hander started Game 1 on Monday and allowed two runs in five innings.

Tampa Bay was slated to go with Nick Martinez.

The teams might play the final four games without a day off, culminating in a potential Game 7 on Tuesday. That could be welcome news for the Milwaukee Brewers, who have a week off before they open the World Series at home on Oct. 23 against the Cleveland-Tampa Bay winner.

Milwaukee is in the Fall Classic for the first time since 1982 after sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Championship Series on Thursday night.

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