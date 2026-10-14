A slumping Shohei Ohtani dropped to sixth as Dodgers face Brewers in NLCS Game 3

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LOS ANGELES — Slumping Shohei Ohtani is set to bat sixth for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday night.

That's the lowest the left-handed hitting Ohtani has hit since joining the Dodgers three years ago on a $700 million, 10-year contract. Manager Dave Roberts said he wanted to sprinkle left- and right-handed hitters throughout the lineup against Milwaukee's left-handed starter Robert Gasser.

"Shohei's all on board," Roberts said before the game. "Whatever it takes to win."

The two-time defending World Series champion Dodgers trail 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.

Ohtani, the designated hitter, is typically atop the order, but Roberts has dropped him lower during a slump that has extended into the postseason. Ohtani has been struggling with left knee and right biceps issues for a few months, and said before the National League Division Series that he's not 100% healthy.

During his six years with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani started games batting sixth or lower 19 times, all during the 2020 season or earlier.

Ohtani is hitting .150 (3 for 20) over six postseason games while appearing visibly uncomfortable at the plate. He has seven strikeouts, three walks and one stolen base with no home runs, no RBIs and an OPS of .411.

He hasn't homered since Aug. 18 at Colorado.

"I couldn't imagine really kind of having the expectations that he has and falling short in a way that it's not normal for him," teammate Mookie Betts said before the game. "Then having to come back and be present in this postseason knowing how important he is to the boys."

Roberts said he saw a more focused Ohtani during off-day batting practice Tuesday.

"He was determined, and that's an understatement," the manager said. "He was here late last night working on his swing, out with the guys and talking about things on how we're going to beat these guys."

Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow, set to start Game 4 on Thursday, said Ohtani's demeanor doesn't deviate regardless of how well he's performing.

"I think most people put in that situation, you'd have a lot more emotional volatility, so it's just impressive to see him just be a good dude always," Glasnow said. "I don't think he needs reassurance or anything. He's confident in himself. It's just business as usual and a lot of smiles and the same laugh."

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