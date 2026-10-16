ALCS Game 4 between Guardians, Rays postponed to Saturday

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Oct 17 (By Brian Dulik, Field Level Media) - CLEVELAND -- ​Day-long rain that turned into soaking showers in the early evening led to the postponement ‌of Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Friday night.

The ⁠Cleveland Guardians lead the ​Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 ⁠in the best-of-seven series, which now will resume ‌Saturday at 8 ‌p.m. A scheduled off-day Sunday has been erased ⁠with Game 5 shifted ⁠to 5 p.m. that day, also in Cleveland.

MLB officials made the decision to postpone the game an hour after its scheduled first pitch of 8:08 p.m. More than a dozen Rays players were ‌working out in the outfield, playing ​catch in the heavy rain, before the announcement was made.

Rays right-hander Nick Martinez (0-0, 4.91 ERA) was scheduled to pitch against Guardians right-hander Shawn Armstrong (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

Cleveland had planned on a bullpen game in order to allow Foster Griffin, Parker Messick and ​ace Gavin Williams to start the final three potential ‌contests. Games 6 ‌and ⁠7 will be hosted by the Rays.

It was the latest weather-related disruption to the championship series. Game 3 on Thursday was moved up from an evening ‌start to 1 p.m. ​due to inclement weather in ‌the forecast. The ⁠Guardians prevailed ​3-2 to move ahead in the series.

(--Brian Dulik, Field ​Level Media)