ALCS Game 4 between Guardians, Rays postponed to Saturday

Updated - Oct. 16, 2026 at 7:13 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 16, 2026 at 7:02 p.m.

Field Level Media
 
Oct 16, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; The grounds crew work on the warning track before game four of the ALCS between Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians in the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field.

Oct 16, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; The grounds crew work on the warning track before game four of the ALCS between Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians in the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. (Ken Blaze-Imagn Images)

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Oct 17 (By Brian Dulik, Field Level Media) - CLEVELAND -- ​Day-long rain that turned into soaking showers in the early evening led to the postponement ‌of Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Friday night.

The ⁠Cleveland Guardians lead the ​Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 ⁠in the best-of-seven series, which now will resume ‌Saturday at 8 ‌p.m. A scheduled off-day Sunday has been erased ⁠with Game 5 shifted ⁠to 5 p.m. that day, also in Cleveland.

MLB officials made the decision to postpone the game an hour after its scheduled first pitch of 8:08 p.m. More than a dozen Rays players were ‌working out in the outfield, playing ​catch in the heavy rain, before the announcement was made.

Rays right-hander Nick Martinez (0-0, 4.91 ERA) was scheduled to pitch against Guardians right-hander Shawn Armstrong (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

Cleveland had planned on a bullpen game in order to allow Foster Griffin, Parker Messick and ​ace Gavin Williams to start the final three potential ‌contests. Games 6 ‌and ⁠7 will be hosted by the Rays.

It was the latest weather-related disruption to the championship series. Game 3 on Thursday was moved up from an evening ‌start to 1 p.m. ​due to inclement weather in ‌the forecast. The ⁠Guardians prevailed ​3-2 to move ahead in the series.

(--Brian Dulik, Field ​Level Media)

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