Brewers slugger Jake Bauers wins NLCS MVP award against hometown Dodgers

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LOS ANGELES — Jake Bauers went home to Southern California and walked away with an MVP trophy.

Bauers hit a two-run double in the fourth inning Thursday to begin Milwaukee's comeback, and the Brewers rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers that completed a four-game sweep in the National League Championship Series.

The 31-year-old first baseman also drew a walk that forced home the tying run in the fifth to help Milwaukee advance to the World Series for the first time in 44 years.

"There was never a doubt," Bauers said. "There was never a doubt in that dugout what was going to happen tonight. We knew we were going to win that game."

Bauers was selected the NLCS MVP after going 4 for 14 (.286) with a home run and six RBIs in the series. He worked three walks and finished with a .983 OPS.

Bauers was born in Newport Beach and went to Marina High School in Huntington Beach about 40 miles south of Dodger Stadium.

If performing at his best in front of family and friends was rewarding, seeing Los Angeles in the playoffs for the second consecutive season heightened his senses. Bauers learned something from how the Dodgers reacted when they wiped out Milwaukee in the 2025 NLCS on the way to their second straight World Series title.

"Watching the way they carried themselves on the field after sweeping us last year was a little bit eye-opening," Bauers said. "We won the (NLDS) against the Cubs, and I think we kind of celebrated like that was something.

"Those guys swept us, they sent us home, and you would have thought it was a handshake line at a spring training game. That's something that I carried with me. That's something that I remembered. Yeah, it was a little bit of motivation to just say, we've got to keep going until there's not another game left to play."

It's not just in the playoffs that Bauers has shined. Earning consistent playing time from Brewers manager Pat Murphy in his seventh major league season, Bauers set career highs across the board with a .266 batting average, .874 OPS, 26 home runs and 86 RBIs.

The left-handed-hitting Bauers also made his mark in Games 2 and 3 of the NLCS with long plate appearances. His 12-pitch walk against Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 2 came just before a two-run single by Christian Yelich that gave Milwaukee the lead in a back-and-forth 7-4 win.

Bauers also hit a go-ahead homer off two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell to end an 11-pitch at-bat in a 6-2 victory in Game 3 at Los Angeles.

"Just trying to be ready for the moment, man," Bauers said. "Murph has been talking about it all year. You have to meet the game halfway and be ready, and whatever happens after that is whatever happens."

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