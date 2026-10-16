Roller coaster death and injuries leave fans asking whether the thrill is worth the risk

Estimated read time: 7-8 minutes

The death of a 42-year-old man on a roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia this week has raised important questions about amusement park safety. The tragic incident follows reports of serious injuries on other roller coasters, including riders who required emergency brain surgery.

Roller coasters are designed to deliver thrills through sudden drops, sharp turns and rapid changes in speed, but what kinds of injuries can these forces cause? How common are these injuries. Are some people more vulnerable than others? And is the thrill worth the risk?

With Six Flags Over Georgia set to reopen Friday, I spoke with CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen to help us understand the potential health risks of roller coasters and what riders should know before getting on one. Wen is an emergency physician and clinical associate professor at George Washington University. She previously served as Baltimore's health commissioner.

CNN: How safe are roller coasters? What types of serious injuries are the most common?

Dr. Leana Wen: Serious injuries on roller coasters are uncommon when taking into account the enormous number of rides taken every year. According to the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, the chance of sustaining a serious injury on a ride at a fixed-site US amusement park is approximately one in 15.5 million rides.

This statistic is limited because it includes all amusement park rides, not only roller coasters. Also, not every injury is necessarily reported. Moreover, people should be aware that this data comes from an industry-sponsored entity. There is no independent national database capturing every amusement park injury and death.

As for types of serious injuries, most are related to the fact that roller coasters expose riders to substantial physical forces. These include gravitational forces, commonly known as G-forces, that increase or decrease the pressure riders feel on their bodies during rapid acceleration and deceleration. Severe injuries can occur because of the forces experienced during a ride, collisions, problems with restraints or other mechanical and operational incidents.

It is necessary to distinguish the cause of an injury from the circumstances in which it occurred. The investigation into the death at Six Flags Over Georgia is ongoing and we currently don't know if the cause of that tragedy is the same as the mechanism behind the brain injuries reported on another Six Flags roller coaster.

CNN: How can someone sustain a serious brain injury on a roller coaster without hitting their head?

Wen: A direct blow to the head can cause traumatic brain injury, but so can rapid acceleration, deceleration, and changes in direction that lead to the head moving abruptly. The brain is suspended in fluid inside the skull, and sudden movement can cause the brain to shift relative to the surrounding structures.

One possible injury is a subdural hematoma, which is bleeding between the brain and its outer protective covering putting pressure on the brain. This very serious injury was what was sustained by several riders after riding the X2 roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California, including two who required emergency brain surgery.

Other possible injuries include concussions and damage to brain tissue caused by rapid movement within the skull. Sudden forces can also cause bleeding in other areas around or within the brain. In some cases, symptoms can resolve with time; in others, there may be permanent neurological damage or death.

CNN: What other kinds of injuries can roller coasters cause?

Wen: Roller coasters' jerking movements can strain the muscles and ligaments supporting the neck, producing symptoms similar to whiplash after a car accident that include neck pain, stiffness and headaches. Some symptoms appear immediately, while others develop over the evening and the following day. Most uncomplicated muscle strains improve with symptomatic treatment, but some could develop neurological complications.

Even more common but less serious, roller coasters can provoke dizziness, nausea and motion sickness. These symptoms occur because the brain receives conflicting information from the eyes and the balance organs in the inner ear. They usually resolve not long after the ride ends.

A much rarer but extremely serious potential consequence is cervical artery dissection. This occurs when a tear develops in the inner lining of an artery supplying blood to the brain. Sudden neck movements can contribute to this injury, and there have been case reports of dissections following roller coaster rides. This is a potentially life-threatening condition that can cause a stroke.

CNN: Are certain people at higher risk of injury from roller coasters?

Wen: Yes. People with certain medical conditions should be particularly cautious about intense, high-speed rides. Those with significant neck or back problems, spinal instability or recent orthopedic injuries may be more vulnerable to worsening pain or additional injury. Someone recovering from surgery should check with their surgeon before participating in roller coaster rides.

People with cardiovascular conditions also need to consider the physical and emotional stress of the ride and whether the excitement and sudden changes in motion can increase heart rate and blood pressure. Individuals with unstable heart disease, serious arrhythmias or poorly controlled high blood pressure should avoid rides that warn against these conditions.

Similarly, people who have known brain aneurysms, prior strokes or serious neurological conditions should consult their physicians before going on these rides. People taking blood-thinning medications also need to take additional caution because there is increased risk of bleeding should they experience an injury.

There are other special categories of more vulnerable people, including pregnant women, who should avoid high-intensity roller coasters because of the abrupt movements and acceleration forces. Families with children should also check carefully that the kids meet the ride's height and restraint requirements, which are designed to ensure that the safety equipment fits correctly.

CNN: What symptoms after riding a roller coaster should prompt medical attention?

Wen: Anyone who develops a sudden, severe headache, especially one unlike any headache they have experienced before, should seek emergency medical care. The same applies to a headache accompanied by repeated vomiting, confusion, unusual sleepiness or changes in vision.

Stroke symptoms also require immediate attention. These include sudden weakness or numbness, particularly on one side of the body, difficulty speaking, facial drooping, loss of balance or trouble walking. Severe or unusual neck pain, particularly when accompanied by a headache, dizziness or neurological symptoms, could indicate cervical artery dissection. Head to the nearest hospital. You can also let the staff at the amusement park know; they can assist you in locating the nearest emergency room or in calling 911. Those symptoms need emergent evaluation.

Keep in mind that symptoms can emerge after you've finished the rides and left the amusement park. A person who develops a persistent or worsening headache or neck pain hours after a ride should not assume that it's motion sickness or a neck strain. They need to get urgent medical attention.

CNN: What precautions should people take to reduce their risk of injury?

Wen: In general, people who have underlying medical issues should receive medical clearance from their clinicians so that they know what type of rides they may want to avoid at the amusement park.

Before boarding, read the ride's posted safety requirements and health warnings. Do not ride if you do not meet the height or other physical requirements, or if you have a medical condition specifically listed as a reason to avoid the attraction.

CNN: Given these incidents, should most people stop riding roller coasters?

Wen: I think people should take into account the fact is that millions of people enjoy amusement parks every year without sustaining injuries. The available statistics indicate that severe injuries are rare.

At the same time, people should recognize that roller coasters, especially the ones involving high speeds and lots of sudden turns and twists, are not risk-free. There are many ways to enjoy amusement parks without going on the fastest or most intense rides. Families can choose attractions based on their preferences and comfort levels.