St. George man sentenced to jail after falsely claiming his wife planned to kill him

ST. GEORGE — A man accused of falsely claiming his wife was plotting to kill him was ordered to spend one year in jail and three years on probation after a judge heard his daughter's tearful statement that he is dead to her, along with his ex-wife's comments about forgiveness.

Robert Quentin Sprague, 65, sent emails from his wife's account to relatives asking them to assist in killing him and disposing of his body, according to a police booking affidavit. Police said he then took the phone to Las Vegas and left it in a garbage can so officers could not track the emails.

Fifth District Judge Eric Gentry sentenced him to two terms of zero to five years in prison for identity fraud and retaliation against a witness, third-degree felonies, and two terms of one year in jail for tampering with evidence and violation of a protective order, class A misdemeanors. He ordered Sprague to serve the entire sentence for the violation of a protective order charge, but suspended the other sentences, instead ordering him to do three years of probation after his time in jail.

The judge told Sprague he was a liar and is manipulative, saying he thinks the apology he made in court is an act.

"You use people as objects, not as people. That's just your mindset," the judge said.

The sentence Gentry imposed included more time in jail than either attorney recommended; both attorneys suggested 60 days in addition to the time he's already served, for a total of 212 days.

"That you would go to these lengths to shield yourself and victimize others who are simply trying to point out what a liar you are, it's incredible to me. It's almost unbelievable, honestly," Gentry said.

He told Sprague that he had put lies into legal documents to get a protective order he didn't deserve and swore to the document. The judge also said there is a "clear pattern" of similar actions in his criminal history.

Gentry ordered the sentences to run consecutively if they are later imposed, and said that he would serve the entire year in jail without any credit for good behavior.

Before the sentencing, Sprague's daughter said he wrecked her mentally and emotionally. In her statement, read by a victim advocate, she talked about years of abuse that she did not deserve. She told him he is dead to her as a father and asked the judge for him to serve consecutive sentences.

The booking affidavit said he threatened to file a complaint with his daughter's employer after she told police about his history of lying and false allegations, causing her anxiety and fear.

Sprague's divorce was finalized in August, but his ex-wife said that despite everything that has happened, she loves him and cares about his life and future.

"I still hope he can genuinely heal and change," she said.

Sprague apologized to the women, saying his wife did not deserve what he has done and that he should have protected his daughter. He said he did not remember calling her the derogatory terms she said had harmed her.

The judge said he was moved by the former wife's willingness to forgive, but accused Sprague of using that benevolence for his own ends.

Deputy Washington County attorney Grace Deist said the plea deal's recommendation of only 60 more days in jail took into account the ex-wife's desire for him to have access to treatment, while balancing concerns for public safety and the seriousness of the crime. She said it is a domestic violence case with a "disturbing" anger and impulse control problem.

She said he broke into his wife's home with rocks while there was a protective order requiring him to stay away from her and had prior similar convictions for domestic violence, witness tampering and fraud.

Sprague pleaded guilty on Sept. 2, accepting a plea deal that dismissed charges for forgery, a third-degree felony; obstruction of justice and property damage, class A misdemeanors; providing false information to an officer or professional, theft, and electronic communication harassment, class B misdemeanors. He was initially booked for criminal solicitation but was not charged.