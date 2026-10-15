Thoma Bravo's Proofpoint to buy Varonis Systems in $6.3 billion all-cash deal

Updated - Oct. 15, 2026 at 2:32 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 15, 2026 at 2:22 p.m.

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Oct 15 — Thoma Bravo-owned cybersecurity company Proofpoint ​will buy data security firm Varonis Systems in all-cash ‌deal valued at about $6.3 billion, the companies said ⁠on Thursday.

Under ​the agreement, Varonis ⁠shareholders will receive $49.75 per ‌share in cash, ‌representing a premium of 52% ⁠over Varonis' ⁠closing stock price on June 22, the day before initial speculation about a potential sale, according to the companies.

Reuters reported in ‌September that Proofpoint ​was in discussions to acquire Varonis Systems.

Miami-based Varonis offers cybersecurity services, including data classification on cloud storage systems and employee behavior tracking. Its shares were up ​about 2% in extended ‌trading.

Thoma Bravo ‌in ⁠2021 agreed to acquire Proofpoint, which sells software that helps companies guard against cyberattacks, valuing the ‌firm at about $12.3 ​billion in the ‌take-private deal.

(Reporting by ⁠Jaspreet ​Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti ​Pujara)

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