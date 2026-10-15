Carlos Alcaraz accepts wild-card berth in Vienna

Updated - Oct. 15, 2026 at 12:24 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 15, 2026 at 12:07 p.m.

Field Level Media
 
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Shanghai Masters - Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China - October 12, 2026 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his round of 32 match against Belgium's Zizou Bergs

Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Shanghai Masters - Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China - October 12, 2026 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his round of 32 match against Belgium's Zizou Bergs (REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo)

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Oct 15 (Field Level Media) - Carlos ​Alcaraz will compete at the ATP 500 Erste Bank Open in Vienna ‌for the first time since 2021 after accepting ⁠a wild card ​invitation.

The ATP Tour announced ⁠the news on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Alcaraz ‌has had ‌an up-and-down season due to a wrist ⁠injury, missing ⁠both Wimbledon and the French Open. Still, he has managed three titles, starting with the Australian Open championship, followed by victories in Doha and Tokyo.

While ‌Italy's Jannik Sinner is ​out for the rest of the season due to an injury, a chunk of the Top-10 players are expected in Vienna for the indoor event from Oct. 26-Nov. 1. The field, so ​far, includes Alexander Zverev of ‌Germany, Russian Daniil ‌Medvedev, ⁠Flavio Cobolli of Italy and Australia's Alex de Minaur.

In 2021, at age 18, Alcaraz reached the semifinals in Vienna, losing ‌to eventual champion ​Zverev.

Alcaraz is ranked ‌No. 3 in ⁠the ​world and is 33-5 on the season.

(--Field Level ​Media)

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