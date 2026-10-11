Tennis-Zheng overpowers Andreeva to win China Open

Updated - Oct. 11, 2026 at 8:02 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 11, 2026 at 7:48 a.m.

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Tennis - China Open - National Tennis Center, Beijing, China - October 11, 2026 China's Qinwen Zheng reacts during her final match against Russia's Mirra Andreeva

Tennis - China Open - National Tennis Center, Beijing, China - October 11, 2026 China's Qinwen Zheng reacts during her final match against Russia's Mirra Andreeva (REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov)

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BEIJING, Oct 11 — Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen became the first Chinese player to win ​the China Open, beating French Open winner Mirra Andreeva 7-5 6-4 on Sunday.

Wildcard Zheng, who has been on a ‌recovery path after missing much of last year and early 2026 due to an elbow ⁠injury on her dominant right ​arm, looked like her old ⁠self as she used powerful forehands to control the rallies, and ‌landed swift winners ‌angling away from Andreeva.

"The feeling was incredible to win here ⁠in Beijing... it's one of my ⁠dreams," said 24-year-old Zheng, whose China Open campaign ended in a heartbreak last year as she was forced to retire after aggravating her injury.

After the two exchanged early breaks, world number five Andreeva held firm to go 5-4 up, and almost ‌got a decisive break when world number 54 ​Zheng sent a cross-court shot too long before netting a forehand.

However, Zheng, saved three break points to make it 5-5, and pounced on an error-prone Andreeva in the next game, outwitting the Russian with a swift backhand to get the break that secured the first set.

Andreeva saved three break points as the second ​set was poised at 4-4, but a persistent Zheng got the break, ‌and landed a ‌perfect ⁠ace in the next game to clinch her first WTA 1000 title, and her first trophy of the year.

Zheng and Andreeva are set to compete at the Wuhan Open starting Monday, with US Open ‌quarter-finalist Zheng eyeing a return ​to the top 20 in the ‌rankings if she can ⁠carry the ​momentum into the next tournament.

(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Purulia, IndiaEditing by ​Christian Radnedge)

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