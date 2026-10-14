Tennis-Sabalenka's slump continues with Wuhan Open exit to Li

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Oct 14 — Aryna Sabalenka's difficult run of form continued on Wednesday as the Belarusian top ​seed crashed out of the Wuhan Open, falling 3-6 6-4 7-6(5) to unseeded American Ann Li in the round of 32.

The ‌defeat extended a barren spell for the four-time Grand Slam champion, who has not lifted ⁠a trophy since completing the 'Sunshine Double' ​with titles at Indian Wells and ⁠Miami earlier this year.

Sabalenka reached the US Open final last month ‌but lost to Elena ‌Rybakina, ensuring the 28-year-old would finish the season without a ⁠Grand Slam title for the first time ⁠since 2022.

She also suffered a third-round exit at the China Open earlier this month and surrendered the world number one ranking to Rybakina following the US Open.

The early exit came at a tournament where Sabalenka has enjoyed considerable success. She won the Wuhan title ‌in 2018, 2019 and 2024, with the WTA ​1000 event not held from 2020-23 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Li, ranked 31st in the world, earned the biggest win of her career after recovering from 4-2 down in the second set to force a decider.

Sabalenka's hopes appeared all but over when she fell 4-1 behind in the final set and took a medical timeout, but she ​mounted a late fightback, saving five match points and holding serve for 5-3.

Li, ‌however, kept her ‌composure to ⁠finally convert her 10th match point and seal a memorable upset.

Sabalenka's error-strewn display proved costly, as she struck 44 unforced errors compared with Li's 28 during the two-hour, 27-minute battle.

Earlier on Wednesday, American second seed Jessica ‌Pegula also exited the tournament, ​with 2017 French Open champion Jelena ‌Ostapenko rallying from a ⁠set down to ​secure a 2-6 7-6(7) 6-3 victory.

(Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru;Editing by ​Christian Radnedge)