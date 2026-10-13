Tennis-Swiatek aiming to end year on a positive note as WTA Finals spot hangs in balance

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Oct 13 — Iga Swiatek has played at every edition of the WTA Finals since 2021, but ​with the Pole running out of time to claim a place at this year's season-ending tournament she knows the importance of going deep at ‌her few remaining events.

The six-time major champion has won only one tournament this year at the Canadian ⁠Open in August and failed to ​advance beyond the quarter-final stage at all ⁠four Grand Slams.

The 25-year-old, who won the WTA Finals in 2023, is 10th ‌in the qualifying table ‌for the November 8-15 tournament at Indian Wells with only four ⁠of the eight spots still up for grabs.

She ⁠sits on 3,799 points, 111 behind Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in 9th place. Karolina Muchova, on 4,615 points, is the lowest-ranked player not to have sealed qualification.

"Obviously I'm aware of the situation and it would be great to get into the Finals, for sure it's our goal," Swiatek told reporters on ‌Monday ahead of the Wuhan Open.

"It's the first ​time I've faced a situation like that, to get into the finals.

"It's a challenge, but I feel like it's a positive one and I'm really motivated ... There are still a few tournaments ahead."

Swiatek said she had made some positive changes to her game under coach Francisco Roig, whom she appointed in April after parting ways with Wim Fissette.

"I needed to change some stuff, and ​Francisco has a really great idea for my game, and I feel like we're developing ‌my game on ‌the practice ⁠court quite a lot, and it's been good progress," she added.

"The US Open swing, for sure, was the most positive part of the season, so that shows that I'm going in the right direction."

Swiatek, who faces compatriot Magdalena Frech in her ‌opening match in Wuhan ​on Wednesday, is also scheduled to compete at ‌WTA 500 events in ⁠Ningbo and Tokyo ​before the WTA Finals slots are wrapped up.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Peter Rutherford)