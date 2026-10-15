UTA to drop all fare collection again this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's largest transit agency is going fare-free once again this weekend.

Utah Transit Authority announced on Wednesday that it will not collect fares on its trains, buses and other services across its system on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as it continues to upgrade its fare-collection system.

"UTA is modernizing its fare collection software and hardware to provide riders with a faster, more convenient and flexible payment experience," the agency wrote in a statement. "The upgrades will also create the foundation for additional payment options and new rider benefits."

It's similar to a three-day fare pause last month.

UTA offers transit services across the Wasatch Front, with some additional routes in Tooele and Box Elder counties.

The system update sets the stage for new ways for riders to pay the fare, agency officials explain. Those include adding "tap to pay" features for riders to use on its routes, like contactless credit or debit cards, or a mobile wallet on their smartphone or wearable devices.

Those are options the agency is still considering, along with a potential fare increase from $2.50 per ride to $3.