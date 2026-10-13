Copeland, Dixell refrigeration systems also hacked, French cybersecurity agency says

Posted - Oct. 13, 2026 at 10:06 a.m.

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View of an empty refrigerator at the frozen food aisle inside an Intermarche supermarket in Paris the day after a cyberattack targeted refrigeration systems at French supermarket chains, causing food losses and fires at several stores, France, October 13, 2026. The placard reads "Important information. Our store has been hacked, and our refrigeration system has been affected."

View of an empty refrigerator at the frozen food aisle inside an Intermarche supermarket in Paris the day after a cyberattack targeted refrigeration systems at French supermarket chains, causing food losses and fires at several stores, France, October 13, 2026. The placard reads "Important information. Our store has been hacked, and our refrigeration system has been affected." (REUTERS/Lucien Libert)

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PARIS, Oct 13 — France's ​cybersecurity agency said on Tuesday that the ‌refrigeration systems of Copeland ⁠and Dixell ​were also ⁠hacked during ‌a cyberattack ‌that targeted supermarket refrigerators ⁠and ⁠freezers.

A spokesperson for Copeland, which owns Dixell, declined to confirm the information and said ‌the ​company's top priority is to protect customers' operations.

Hackers raised temperatures of refrigerators in hundreds of supermarkets to ​as high ‌as ‌50 degrees ⁠Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit), causing fires and spoiling food.

(Reporting by ‌John Irish, Leo ​Marchandon ‌and Inti ⁠Landauro, ​Editing by Charlotte Van ​Campenhout)

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