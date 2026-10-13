Copeland, Dixell refrigeration systems also hacked, French cybersecurity agency says

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PARIS, Oct 13 — France's ​cybersecurity agency said on Tuesday that the ‌refrigeration systems of Copeland ⁠and Dixell ​were also ⁠hacked during ‌a cyberattack ‌that targeted supermarket refrigerators ⁠and ⁠freezers.

A spokesperson for Copeland, which owns Dixell, declined to confirm the information and said ‌the ​company's top priority is to protect customers' operations.

Hackers raised temperatures of refrigerators in hundreds of supermarkets to ​as high ‌as ‌50 degrees ⁠Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit), causing fires and spoiling food.

(Reporting by ‌John Irish, Leo ​Marchandon ‌and Inti ⁠Landauro, ​Editing by Charlotte Van ​Campenhout)