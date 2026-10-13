Ongoing dispute with woman culminates in shooting, prosecutors say

MURRAY — A 30-year-old man accused of shooting a woman and then telling witnesses not to talk to police has been charged.

Davon Hakeem Hinton was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with shooting a gun and causing injury and being a restricted person in possession of a gun, second-degree felonies; and witness tampering, obstruction of justice and aggravated assault, third-degree felonies.

On Oct. 4, police were called to a parking lot in the area of 622 E. 4500 South on a report of a shooting.

"Upon arrival, officers observed (a woman) on the sidewalk, with a gunshot wound to her chest," according to charging documents. "(She stated) that she knew her friend's boyfriend was shooting directly at her because she does not get along with him."

Investigators learned that the victim had been at a party with two other women and was driving them home. But along the way, they stopped at the parking lot where they were going to meet Hinton.

Hinton and the woman got into an argument and the woman attempted to leave when she "reported she was then shot in the chest by Hinton," charging documents state. Detectives say, according to medical records, the woman "did not have any retained bullet fragments. (She) received three stitches."

Hinton fled the scene after the shooting. But while police were talking to his girlfriend, he called and "instructed (her) to obtain an attorney and sign an affidavit stating they did not know what was happening. Hinton stated they needed lawyers to ensure there was no case and that they needed to keep the situation under control. Hinton further stated he was going to factory reset his phone. Hinton subsequently sent (her) a voice message stating that none of them had done anything wrong, that they should not speak to anyone without an attorney," according to the charges.

He also said he planned to go to Las Vegas, the charges state. Hinton was arrested in Clearfield after climbing onto the roof of a residence.

Detectives say they found video from a surveillance camera that showed Hinton holding a gun.

"(The woman's) front passenger window shatters while Hinton's right hand is extended out in a shooting motion," the charges state.

Prosecutors have requested that Hinton remain in custody pending trial due in part to his prior criminal history, which includes 7 years in federal prison. His federal case was closed in June, according to t the charges.