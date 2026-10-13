Boeing delivers 57 jets in September, highest monthly total for year

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SEATTLE, Oct 13 — Boeing said on Tuesday that it delivered 57 jets ​in September, up from 51 in August and 55 a year earlier as it works to ramp up production ‌of its best-selling 737 MAX narrow-body. It was the planemaker's highest monthly total so ⁠far this year.

Turkish Airlines' order for ​100 737 MAX jets boosted ⁠Boeing's September total of new orders to 165.

The US planemaker ‌still trailed European rival ‌Airbus' 72 deliveries in September, but Boeing far outsold its ⁠rival, which booked only 17 new ⁠orders from two customers last month.

• Boeing's September deliveries included 43 737 MAX jets, eight 787s, two 777 freighters and four 767s, including three for Boeing's defense unit for completion as KC-46 aerial refueling tankers.

• The higher deliveries come as Boeing ‌works to consistently increase 737 MAX output ​to 47 jets a month, which has taken longer than expected, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said during an investor conference in September.

• Through September, Boeing has delivered 475 jets this year, up 8% from a year earlier. That includes 363 737 MAX jets, the most the MAX program has ever delivered in the ​first nine months of a year.

• In addition to Turkish Airlines' order, ‌Boeing booked orders ‌for 20 ⁠737 MAX jets for Lufthansa, six 737 MAX and five 787 jets for Biman Bangladesh Airlines, and eight 777-8 freighters and two 777 freighters for Ethiopian Airlines. Another six 737 MAX and 18 787 orders ‌came from unidentified customers.

• ​Boeing ended September with an official ‌backlog of 6,371 jets, ⁠up from ​6,156 at the end of August.

(Reporting by Dan Catchpole in Seattle; Editing by ​Jamie Freed)