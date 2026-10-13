BMW deliveries fall 6.3% in third quarter as China sales slump

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Oct 13 — BMW reported on Tuesday ​a year-on-year 6.3% decline in global vehicle deliveries ‌in the third quarter, as sales in ⁠China fell ​by a ⁠quarter.

The group, which includes ‌Mini alongside ‌the BMW brand, is the ⁠latest German carmaker ⁠to post lower quarterly deliveries as intensifying competition from Chinese manufacturers eats into sales volumes.

• Sales fell to ‌551,072 vehicles in ​the period July-to-September

• Deliveries sunk 24.8% year-on-year in China to 114,355 vehicles, however increased 2.5% in the US and 2.7% in Europe

• German ​peers Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz ‌and Porsche ‌AG ⁠also reported declining third quarter deliveries as volumes in China plummeted

• Group battery electric ‌vehicle deliveries were ​up 7.2% ‌in the third ⁠quarter

(Reporting ​by Danny Callaghan; Editing by ​Matt)