BMW deliveries fall 6.3% in third quarter as China sales slump

Posted - Oct. 13, 2026 at 3:01 a.m.

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A BMW logo on the newly presented i3 Long Wheelbase model at the company’s booth at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China), in Beijing, China, April 24, 2026.

A BMW logo on the newly presented i3 Long Wheelbase model at the company’s booth at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China), in Beijing, China, April 24, 2026. (REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov)

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Oct 13 — BMW reported on Tuesday ​a year-on-year 6.3% decline in global vehicle deliveries ‌in the third quarter, as sales in ⁠China fell ​by a ⁠quarter.

The group, which includes ‌Mini alongside ‌the BMW brand, is the ⁠latest German carmaker ⁠to post lower quarterly deliveries as intensifying competition from Chinese manufacturers eats into sales volumes.

• Sales fell to ‌551,072 vehicles in ​the period July-to-September

• Deliveries sunk 24.8% year-on-year in China to 114,355 vehicles, however increased 2.5% in the US and 2.7% in Europe

• German ​peers Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz ‌and Porsche ‌AG ⁠also reported declining third quarter deliveries as volumes in China plummeted

• Group battery electric ‌vehicle deliveries were ​up 7.2% ‌in the third ⁠quarter

(Reporting ​by Danny Callaghan; Editing by ​Matt)

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