BMW deliveries fall 6.3% in third quarter as China sales slump

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Oct 13 — BMW reported on Tuesday a year-on-year 6.3% decline in global vehicle deliveries in the third quarter, as sales in China fell by a quarter.
The group, which includes Mini alongside the BMW brand, is the latest German carmaker to post lower quarterly deliveries as intensifying competition from Chinese manufacturers eats into sales volumes.
• Sales fell to 551,072 vehicles in the period July-to-September
• Deliveries sunk 24.8% year-on-year in China to 114,355 vehicles, however increased 2.5% in the US and 2.7% in Europe
• German peers Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche AG also reported declining third quarter deliveries as volumes in China plummeted
• Group battery electric vehicle deliveries were up 7.2% in the third quarter
(Reporting by Danny Callaghan; Editing by Matt)