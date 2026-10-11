Athletics-Feysa holds off Lokedi to win Chicago Marathon, Kipruto triumphs in men's race

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Oct 11 — Ethiopian Hawi Feysa retained her Chicago Marathon ​crown in a heavyweight clash with Kenya's Sharon Lokedi on Sunday, pulling ‌away in the final mile to break the tape ⁠in two hours, ​13 minutes and ⁠33 seconds.

The back-to-back Boston winner Lokedi ‌battled with Feysa ‌through much of the final six miles ⁠of the course ⁠but could not hang on as the Ethiopian slammed her foot on the gas, crossing the line in 2:14:07.

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei was third in 2:14:55.

Kenya's Amos Kipruto ‌dominated the men's race ​in 2:01:09, exacting revenge after his second-place finish a year ago.

Kipruto finished 91 seconds behind Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo in 2025 but flipped the script this time around, running all by himself through the ​final straight after a tactically flawless ‌performance.

Ethiopian Tadese ‌Bikila ⁠crossed the line in 2:02:56 while his compatriot Milkesa Mengesha (2:03:46) was third.

It was the second marathon major win for Kipruto, who ‌took the top ​of the podium in ‌London four years ⁠ago.

(Reporting ​by Amy Tennery in New YorkEditing by Tomasz ​Janowski)