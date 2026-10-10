Athletics-Kipchoge wins first marathon in three years in Melbourne

Updated - Oct. 10, 2026 at 10:02 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 10, 2026 at 7:50 p.m.

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FILE PHOTO: Athletics - Sydney Marathon - Sydney, Australia - August 31, 2025 Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge reacts after the Sydney Marathon

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - Sydney Marathon - Sydney, Australia - August 31, 2025 Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge reacts after the Sydney Marathon (REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo)

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Oct 11 — Kenya's twice Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge won the ​Melbourne Marathon in a course record of 2 hours, 9 minutes and 10 seconds ‌on Sunday, claiming his 17th win over the distance at age ⁠41.

• Kipchoge is attempting ​to run a marathon ⁠on all seven continents over two years, ‌having launched his ‌continental campaign at the Cape Town Marathon in ⁠May.

• Sunday's win ⁠was his first in three years, after he won Berlin in 2023 for a record 11th title at the majors.

• "I believe that my body is still peaking – still able to compete ‌with the next generation," Kipchoge ​told reporters after the race.

• "The oldest athlete is still competing but I am happy to run with the Gen Zs. I (increased) the pace after 30 km, to see whether I can run well and beat the (race record). My plan ​went well."

• Australian Thomas Do Canto finished ‌second behind Kipchoge ‌at ⁠2:10:35, while compatriot Reece Edwards was third at 2:14:33.

• New Zealand's Camille French won the women's race in 2:28:25, followed by Australian Sinead Diver at ‌2:28:49 and Nichola ​Sheridan of Ireland at 2:29:13.

(Reporting ‌by Amy Tennery ⁠in ​New York, additional reporting by Aadi Nair; Editing by ​Jamie Freed)

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