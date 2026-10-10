Medvedev advances at Shanghai in his first match since his China Open disqualification

Posted - Oct. 10, 2026 at 12:14 a.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, leaves the court after being disqualified during a semi final match against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026.

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, leaves the court after being disqualified during a semi final match against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

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SHANGHAI — Daniil Medvedev has won his first match since being disqualified at the China Open for hitting a spectator in the eye with a ball he hit into the stands.

Medvedev beat Jan-Lennard Struff 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in a second-round match on Saturday at the Shanghai Masters, an ATP 1000 tennis event.

Medvedev, who now holds a 10-2 career edge over Struff, was disqualified during his semifinal loss Monday to Novak Djokovic for hitting the spectator with a ball the Russian player had hit into the stands.

Medvedev, who apologized after the incident in Beijing, saying it was an accident, lost the $285,000 prize money he would have received for making the semifinals in Beijing.

It was the fifth-seeded Medvedev's first match since the disqualification. In the 96-player Shanghai field, the top 32 seeds receive first-round byes.

In other early second-round matches Saturday, Camilo Ugo Carabelli was playing fourth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz, who won last week's Japan Open, was scheduled to play Juan Manuel Cerundolo in a night match in Shanghai.

No. 1 Jannik Sinner withdrew from Shanghai this week when he announced he was taking the rest of 2026 off due to a right knee injury.

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See AP's full tennis coverage here

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