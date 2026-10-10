Tennis-Home favourite Zheng sets up China Open final against Andreeva

Updated - Oct. 10, 2026 at 7:51 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 10, 2026 at 7:15 a.m.

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Tennis - China Open - National Tennis Center, Beijing, China - October 10, 2026 China's Qinwen Zheng celebrates after winning her semi final match against Belgium's Elise Mertens

Tennis - China Open - National Tennis Center, Beijing, China - October 10, 2026 China's Qinwen Zheng celebrates after winning her semi final match against Belgium's Elise Mertens (REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov )

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BEIJING, Oct 10 — French Open winner Mirra Andreeva will face Olympic champion and home ​favourite Zheng Qinwen in the China Open final after the Russian fourth seed eased past Nikola Bartunkova and unseeded Zheng ‌overpowered Elise Mertens in Saturday's semi-finals.

Zheng, who received a wildcard entry to the tournament ⁠after recovering from an elbow injury, ​became the first Chinese player ⁠to reach the final in Beijing as she outplayed Belgian 13th ‌seed Mertens 7-5 ‌6-2 after Andreeva crushed Bartunkova 6-2 6-2.

Zheng made an early ⁠break to build a 4-2 lead, ⁠but made a number of errors to hand Mertens the break back.

But the 24-year-old, who is chasing her first WTA 1000 title on home soil, remained calm to build a 6-5 lead, before her strong crosscourt forehand earned her another break point ‌which she converted when Mertens netted.

Zheng dominated the ​second set to secure her second clash with Andreeva, having beaten the Russian when they met in the 2024 Beijing quarter-finals.

"I always want to give my best here. It's like the fifth Grand Slam for me," said Zheng, who reached the semi-final in 2024.

In the first semi-final, Andreeva took an hour and 14 ​minutes to beat Bartunkova and reach her second WTA 1000 final of ‌the year.

Czech Bartunkova committed ‌20 unforced ⁠errors, twice as many as Andreeva, as the world number five hit 27 winners to clinch victory.

Andreeva is relishing her first China Open final.

"Of course, we all know that (Zheng) is playing at home. That's okay. ‌Also, she's been coming ​back, she's been playing better, she's ‌been beating a lot ⁠of great players," ​the 19-year-old told reporters.

(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Purulia, India, editing by ​Ed Osmond)

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