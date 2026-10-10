UN human rights office slams racist abuse of Coco Gauff and calls for solidarity to help fight it

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GENEVA — The United Nations' human rights office has condemned the racist abuse of tennis player Coco Gauff and called for solidarity to help push back against racism and sexism.

The office, led by High Commissioner Volker Türk, issued a social media post Saturday saying the racist messages sent online targeting Gauff were "appalling and illustrate that Black female athletes are specifically targeted for vitriol and racial abuse."

Gauff, a two-time Grand Slam champion ranked No. 4, said last week she received an "insane" amount of racist comments on social media following a controversial point in her China Open match against home player Sun Xinran on Monday.

Gauff lost to Elise Mertens two days later, saying she had "no energy" and felt as though she would pass out.

"There is no place in sport for racial or sexist slurs and abuse," the United Nations' human rights office said. "Players, coaches, and sports bodies need to stand up for those facing such attacks and fans need to push back against those who sully sport with racism and sexism."

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