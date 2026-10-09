University of Utah investigating report of assault, racist language and threats

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah Department of Public Safety said it was actively investigating a reported assault that involved racist language and threats that occurred Thursday night.

The alleged assault took place near Stillwell Field in Fort Douglas, according to a University of Utah Campus Alert sent Friday afternoon.

According to the alert, two students who lived in University of Utah campus housing were walking west across Fort Douglas Boulevard toward campus when a white sedan drove past with its windows down.

The alert alleges that the people in the car shouted "anti-Asian and other racial slurs" at one of the students walking. The car allegedly turned around, allowing between five and six 15- to 16-year-old boys to get out and surround one of the students.

One of the teenagers allegedly grabbed the student they had surrounded by the arm and punched the student in the face, all while shouting racial slurs. According to the alert, the students were able to walk away, and the teenagers left the area.

The University of Utah requested that anyone with information about the alleged attack contact university police. The phone number for University of Utah police is 801-585-2677.

"The University of Utah condemns acts of violence, intimidation and discrimination," the alert said. "Every member of our campus community deserves to feel safe and respected. We take reports of this nature seriously and are committed to supporting those affected."