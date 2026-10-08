Coca-Cola looks to sell Costa Coffee, Semafor reports

Updated - Oct. 8, 2026 at 2:19 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 8, 2026 at 2:11 p.m.

ReutersReuters
 
Cappuccinos sit on a table in Costa Coffee in Loughborough, Britain April 25, 2018.

Cappuccinos sit on a table in Costa Coffee in Loughborough, Britain April 25, 2018. (REUTERS/Darren Staples/File Photo)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Oct 8 — Coca-Cola is seeking to unwind its $5 ​billion acquisition of British coffeehouse Costa Coffee after a sales process failed ‌earlier this year, Semafor reported on Thursday, citing ⁠people familiar with ​the matter.

Here are ⁠some more details:

• Coca-Cola had scrapped ‌its plans ‌to sell Costa earlier this year after ⁠the offers ⁠from private equity firms came in below expectations, the Financial Times reported in January.

• The beverage giant acquired Costa in 2018 for $5.1 billion in an ‌effort to extend its ​push into healthier drinks.

• At least one strategic acquirer mulled what a deal for Costa would look like before passing due to valuation and strategic issues, the Semafor report added.

• Coca-Cola ​did not immediately respond to a ‌request for ‌comment

• ⁠It could not be determined what price Coca-Cola might seek for Costa if it were to put the coffee chain ‌back on the ​market, the report ‌added.

(Reporting by Angela ⁠Christy ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Anil ​D'Silva)

Photos

Most recent Business stories

Related topics

Business

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  