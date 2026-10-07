Warriors Over the Wasatch air show to return in 2027 after cancellation

Posted - Oct. 7, 2026 at 7:50 p.m.

Mike AndersonKSL
 
Kevin Ireland is the executive director of the Utah Air Show Foundation. The Warriors Over the Wasatch air show will return in 2027 after it was canceled last April so that resources at Hill Air Force Base could support ongoing operations.
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Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • The Warriors Over the Wasatch air show will return May 1-2, 2027.
  • Hill Air Force Base canceled the 2023 show to prioritize critical operations.
  • The event boosts Davis County's economy by $50 million, drawing 250,000 visitors.

CLEARFIELD — The Warriors Over The Wasatch air show will come back in 2027, after its original June dates were canceled last April.

The show was canceled at the time so that Hill Air Force Base resources could be prioritized to help with critical ongoing operations, according to a statement from base command. Kevin Ireland, executive director at the Utah Air Show Foundation, says the new dates have also been modified so that the Air Force Thunderbirds can fit the change into their schedule.

"It's huge because they do schedules two years out," Ireland said. "We're thrilled beyond belief to be able to have the team here, because it's a tough deal to have a show without a team."

Initially, organizers thought they might have to move forward without the Thunderbirds. Ireland adds that all of the other air show acts also make their plans two years in advance, making it all the more remarkable that all of the performers except for one were able to make the new dates, May 1 and 2, 2027 work.

The show also provides a major boost to the surrounding economy in Davis County, bringing an estimated $50 million into the area as people visit from all over the United States. The show draws roughly a quarter of a million people each day. The announcement of the show's return was welcome news to some of the area businesses who have grown used to seeing the crowds and the show in the sky every other year.

"We love the air show," Jeff VanDyke, general manager at Rooster's Brewing Company in Layton, said. "That brings in a lot of cool people that we get to meet, and the locals love it. It kind of brings the community together."

Carson Walker, an employee at Moe's Southwest Grill, shared in that same excitement.

"[It's] always a great thing and it always brings in a great amount of business to us," Walker said. "I've seen people from all the way from North Carolina and Florida for this airshow."

The Warriors Over the Wasatch air show will continue to run on odd years, starting in 2027. The last time the show was canceled was in 2020 because of the pandemic. The show returned two years later. Ireland said VIP tickets will go on sale in November. Information on the air show and tickets can be found at theutahairshow.com.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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