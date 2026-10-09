How do you move a 2,000-pound pumpkin? This Utahn shows us

Updated - Oct. 10, 2026 at 8:13 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 9, 2026 at 6:29 p.m.

Peter RosenKSLPeter Rosen
 
Mohammed Sadiq's pumpkin is pictured.
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SALT LAKE CITY — How do you move a 2,000-pound pumpkin?

Very carefully.

For one Utah man, that's not a hypothetical question.

During the day, Dr. Mohammed Sadiq is a neurologist. But when he's not in the office, he's tending to some 2,000-pound monsters — giant pumpkins.

Sadiq says he was a garden-variety gardener when 17 years ago he grew a regular pumpkin that weighed 100 pounds.

"And I thought I had grown the world's biggest pumpkin. That's when I started looking into it," he said.

Now he has a 60-by-100-foot greenhouse where he grows Atlantic Giant pumpkins.

This year, he grew three of the squash for weigh-off competitions. He won a weigh-off in Logan with a 2,144-pound pumpkin, and he won the weigh-off at the state fair. He's bringing his third pumpkin to the Pumpkinpalooza weigh-off at the Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

One of the hardest parts of the process, Sadiq says, is getting them to the events.

"It's not easy. It is very nerve-wracking. That pumpkin can just break, fall, end of the season. It's all over," he said.

Watch the video above to see his expert process.

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