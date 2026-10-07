German industrial output rises more than expected in August

Updated - Oct. 7, 2026 at 12:33 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 7, 2026 at 12:15 a.m.

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FILE PHOTO: A worker assembles axial-flux motors for electric vehicles on an assembly line at the Mercedes-Benz engine factory in Berlin, Germany June 9, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: A worker assembles axial-flux motors for electric vehicles on an assembly line at the Mercedes-Benz engine factory in Berlin, Germany June 9, 2026. (REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/File Photo)

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Oct 7 — German industrial production rose more ​than expected in August, driven by higher output in ‌the construction sector, the federal statistics office ⁠said on ​Wednesday.

Industrial production rose ⁠by 2% compared to ‌the previous month, ‌while analysts polled by Reuters ⁠had predicted ⁠a 0.5% rise.

The rise was driven by 9.3% growth in the construction industry, particularly in specialised construction and finishing trades, as ‌well as in ​the manufacturing of machinery and equipment.

The less volatile three-month comparison showed that production was 0.4% higher in the period from June to August than in ​the previous three months.

Compared ‌with August ‌2025, ⁠production was up 2.3% after adjusting for calendar effects.

After revision of the provisional data, production in ‌July fell by ​1.2%, instead ‌of 1.1%.

(Reporting by ⁠Aleksandra ​Kret in Gdansk, editing by Thomas ​Seythal)

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