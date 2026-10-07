German industrial output rises more than expected in August

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Oct 7 — German industrial production rose more than expected in August, driven by higher output in the construction sector, the federal statistics office said on Wednesday.
Industrial production rose by 2% compared to the previous month, while analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.5% rise.
The rise was driven by 9.3% growth in the construction industry, particularly in specialised construction and finishing trades, as well as in the manufacturing of machinery and equipment.
The less volatile three-month comparison showed that production was 0.4% higher in the period from June to August than in the previous three months.
Compared with August 2025, production was up 2.3% after adjusting for calendar effects.
After revision of the provisional data, production in July fell by 1.2%, instead of 1.1%.
(Reporting by Aleksandra Kret in Gdansk, editing by Thomas Seythal)