German industrial output rises more than expected in August

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Oct 7 — German industrial production rose more ​than expected in August, driven by higher output in ‌the construction sector, the federal statistics office ⁠said on ​Wednesday.

Industrial production rose ⁠by 2% compared to ‌the previous month, ‌while analysts polled by Reuters ⁠had predicted ⁠a 0.5% rise.

The rise was driven by 9.3% growth in the construction industry, particularly in specialised construction and finishing trades, as ‌well as in ​the manufacturing of machinery and equipment.

The less volatile three-month comparison showed that production was 0.4% higher in the period from June to August than in ​the previous three months.

Compared ‌with August ‌2025, ⁠production was up 2.3% after adjusting for calendar effects.

After revision of the provisional data, production in ‌July fell by ​1.2%, instead ‌of 1.1%.

(Reporting by ⁠Aleksandra ​Kret in Gdansk, editing by Thomas ​Seythal)