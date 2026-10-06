Boston Dynamics appoints ex-Amazon executive Rohit Prasad as CEO

Posted - Oct. 6, 2026 at 10:27 p.m.

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FILE PHOTO: Boston Dynamics Atlas robots are displayed in the Hyundai Motor Group booth during CES 2026, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 6, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: Boston Dynamics Atlas robots are displayed in the Hyundai Motor Group booth during CES 2026, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 6, 2026. (REUTERS/Steve Marcus/ File Photo)

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SEOUL, Oct 7 — Boston Dynamics, a ​humanoid robot maker owned by Hyundai Motor Group, ‌said it had appointed Rohit ⁠Prasad as ​chief executive officer, ⁠effective October 7.

• ‌Prasad previously ‌served as senior vice president ⁠and head ⁠scientist for Alexa and Artificial General Intelligence at Amazon.

• Prasad will bring his experience turning physical AI ‌breakthroughs into ​commercial success, Boston Dynamics said.

• He succeeds Robert Playter, who stepped down in February.

• Hyundai Motor Group said in January it ​aims to build ‌a factory ‌capable ⁠of manufacturing 30,000 robot units annually by 2028, when it plans to start ‌deploying them across ​all of ‌its manufacturing ⁠sites.

(Reporting ​by Hyunjoo JinEditing by Ed ​Davies)

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