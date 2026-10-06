Boston Dynamics appoints ex-Amazon executive Rohit Prasad as CEO

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SEOUL, Oct 7 — Boston Dynamics, a ​humanoid robot maker owned by Hyundai Motor Group, ‌said it had appointed Rohit ⁠Prasad as ​chief executive officer, ⁠effective October 7.

• ‌Prasad previously ‌served as senior vice president ⁠and head ⁠scientist for Alexa and Artificial General Intelligence at Amazon.

• Prasad will bring his experience turning physical AI ‌breakthroughs into ​commercial success, Boston Dynamics said.

• He succeeds Robert Playter, who stepped down in February.

• Hyundai Motor Group said in January it ​aims to build ‌a factory ‌capable ⁠of manufacturing 30,000 robot units annually by 2028, when it plans to start ‌deploying them across ​all of ‌its manufacturing ⁠sites.

(Reporting ​by Hyunjoo JinEditing by Ed ​Davies)