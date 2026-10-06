SpaceX seeks $40 billion to buy Nvidia chips, FT reports

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Oct 6 — SpaceX is seeking to ​raise $40 billion in a financing effort led by asset ‌manager Apollo Global Management to purchase Nvidia ⁠chips, the ​Financial Times reported ⁠on Tuesday, citing people ‌familiar with ‌the matter.

The Elon Musk-led company ⁠is seeking ⁠to raise about $10 billion in bank loans and $30 billion in investment-grade debt to fund its chip order, the report ‌said.

Apollo is expected ​to lead the deal and help sell the debt to a broad range of investors, with bond fund Pimco among lenders in talks to ​finance the transaction, FT ‌reported.

The transaction ‌is ⁠expected to close in 2027, according to the report.

SpaceX, Apollo, Nvidia, and Pimco did not ‌immediately respond to ​Reuters requests for ‌comment.

(Reporting by ⁠Rishabh ​Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti ​Pujara)