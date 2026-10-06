Emmy Awards to leave broadcast TV for Amazon's Prime Video in 2027

Updated - Oct. 6, 2026 at 8:24 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 6, 2026 at 7:07 a.m.

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Media are seen in front of an Amazon Prime Video logo during an Amazon Prime Video India launch event in Mumbai, India, April 28, 2022.

Media are seen in front of an Amazon Prime Video logo during an Amazon Prime Video India launch event in Mumbai, India, April 28, 2022. (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas)

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Oct 6 — The Television Academy and Amazon's Prime Video on Tuesday ​announced a six-year deal making the streaming service the exclusive global home of the Emmys, ending the ‌awards show's rotation among US broadcast networks.

The deal will take effect with ⁠the 2027 ceremony and ​ends the traditional "Wheel Deal" rotation ⁠under which the telecast alternated among broadcast networks ‌ABC, CBS, Fox ‌and NBC, concluding with this year's show.

Traditional television networks ⁠face growing competition from streaming ⁠services, which have increasingly taken on major live events and awards shows as viewing habits shift toward digital platforms.

Organizers of the annual Academy Awards said last year that the Oscar telecast was moving from ‌the ABC broadcast network to stream ​live on YouTube around the world starting 2029.

The Emmy Awards ceremony will continue to air live in September but will be available free to viewers worldwide, with no Prime Video subscription required, Amazon said.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

For Prime Video, ​the agreement adds another high-profile live entertainment property to a ‌service that has ‌expanded ⁠through original films and television shows, sports and other streaming partnerships.

The Emmys, first held in 1949, honor achievements in television acting, production and writing, among other areas. The ‌awards have traditionally served ​as a major promotional and ‌cultural event for ⁠the US ​television industry.

(Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Pooja Desai)

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