Jannik Sinner to miss the rest of the year due to knee inflammation

Posted - Oct. 6, 2026 at 2:52 a.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
FILE - Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts after winning against Alexander Zverev of Germany in the men's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 12, 2026.

FILE - Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts after winning against Alexander Zverev of Germany in the men's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

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MONACO — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner announced he will be out for the rest of the year as he continues to deal with an injured knee.

Sinner has not played since July when he beat Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final. He withdrew from the U.S. Open because of a right knee injury.

"Me, together with the doctors, have decided that I need a course of treatment for my knee, which means that the 2026 season is officially over," Sinner said on Tuesday in a video message on Instagram. "I also need to think about my long-term career so I will do everything possible to get back 100%."

Sinner risks losing the No. 1 ranking while he's out.

"On the advice of his medical team, Jannik Sinner will follow a course of treatment for inflammation in his knee," a statement from Sinner's management team said. "The decision has been made to have the treatment now to give Jannik the necessary time to recover before beginning preparations for 2027."

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