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TURIN, Italy — Andre Agassi. Roger Federer. Novak Djokovic.

Only three men have claimed a career Grand Slam and also raised the trophy at the ATP Finals.

Carlos Alcaraz aims to become the fourth man to have his name on that elite list when he faces Alexander Zverev in the championship match Sunday at the season-ending event for the year's top eight players.

For Zverev, it's a major test of his No. 1 ranking. The German is seeking his third trophy at Finals after raising the trophy in 2018 and 2021.

Alcaraz enters on a 13-match winning streak after titles in Vienna and Paris but has been dealing with an injured left thigh.

At the start of the year, Alcaraz became the youngest man (at 22) to complete the career Grand Slam when he added an Australian Open title to his collection of French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open trophies. Alcaraz, who is now 23, has seven Grand Slam titles overall.

The 29-year-old Zverev claimed his first two Grand Slam titles this year by winning the French Open and the U.S. Open. But he hasn't beaten Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner this year.

Zverev was also officially notified of a lawsuit filed by his former partner this week.

The final is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. local time (1700 GMT; 12 p.m. ET).

The winner will earn almost $5.2 million.

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