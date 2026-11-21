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TURIN, Italy — Carlos Alcaraz had his left thigh wrapped up. Tape on his right knee. Memories of the 4 ½ months he missed earlier this year due to a right wrist injury.

Still, the seven-time Grand Slam champion produced solid tennis when he needed it most.

Alcaraz dug himself out of a deficit to grind his way past U.S. Open runner-up Ben Shelton 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1) on Saturday and reach the championship match at the ATP Finals.

"It was a great battle," Alcaraz said. "It was a great level from both of us the third set. Top games, top points, great highlights."

Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 13 matches despite injuring his left hamstring during a match against Daniil Medvedev during the group phase.

In Sunday's final, Alcaraz will face either top-ranked Alexander Zverev or Medvedev, who were playing later in the other semifinal.

"My recovery time is really important ... to be prepared for tomorrow," Alcaraz said.

"I'm realizing that I just need to be careful with it, and sometimes I don't have to push myself to the limit in some movement, in some shots," Alcaraz added.

Alcaraz improved to 5-1 in his career against Shelton, with the lone loss being their memorable five-setter at the U.S. Open this year, which ended at 3:33 a.m.

"This rivalry is just getting better and better," Alcaraz said. "It's going to be a great matchup in the future."

Alcaraz is attempting to win the trophy at the Finals for the first time. He lost to Jannik Sinner in the championship match a year ago.

Sinner ended this season early due to a right knee injury.

Alcaraz is also slated to play for Spain in the Davis Cup Final 8 next week in nearby Bologna. But he said he's taking his status day by day due to his injury.

Shelton took the initiative at the start, pulling off an audacious swinging forehand volley winner in the opening game and then getting low to return Alcaraz's first serve with a forehand winner in the next game to break.

Alcaraz broke late in the second set and then closed out the middle set with a drop shot that set up a backhand pass.

When Shelton produced a forehand drop volley on the stretch midway through the third set, Alcaraz — who is known for such shots — responded with a thumbs up.

Shelton then served four aces to hold for 5-4 in the third.

Two straight aces and two key misses from Shelton early in the tiebreaker put Alcaraz in control and the Spaniard closed it out with a looping backhand return winner up the line on his first match point.

Alcaraz won 80% of the points when he got his first serve in, to Shelton's 73%. Alcaraz even kept pace in the aces department, where Shelton held a slim 14-12 edge.

"He killed me with his serve. He hit his spots so well," Shelton said. "It puts a lot of pressure when a guy who has as many skills as he does does things well in all parts of his game and he's serving like that."

The loss ended a big season for Shelton, who reached his first Grand Slam final and made strides at finals after losing all three of his matches on debut a year ago.

"But there are so many bad parts of the year where I didn't play the level that I wanted," Shelton said. "So it's a mixed review. ... There is also a lot to build off of."

Medvedev has a 14-8 edge in his career meetings with Zverev and their 23rd match will make it the most between active players — surpassing the 22 between Novak Djokovic and Marin Cilic.

Zverev beat Medvedev in their first ATP match in St. Petersburg, Russia, a decade ago.

This is their first meeting this year and their first encounter with Zverev ranked No. 1.

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