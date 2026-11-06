Ben Shelton tops Tommy Paul to reach first Paris Masters semifinal, Tiafoe claims ATP Finals spot

Posted - Nov. 6, 2026 at 8:44 a.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Ben Shelton of the United States reacts after winning his quarterfinal match against Tommy Paul of the United States at the Paris Masters tennis tournament in Nanterre, near Paris, France, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

Ben Shelton of the United States reacts after winning his quarterfinal match against Tommy Paul of the United States at the Paris Masters tennis tournament in Nanterre, near Paris, France, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

3 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PARIS — Ben Shelton won an all-American matchup against Tommy Paul on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Paris Masters for the first time.

Shelton advanced with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win under the roof of the Plenitude Arena. It was his third win in five meetings between the two.

The third-seeded Shelton hit 19 aces as he ended Paul's hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals scheduled in Turin from Nov. 15-22. As a result, another American player, Frances Tiafoe, clinched his spot and will make his debut at the season-ending tournament.

There is only one singles spot up for grabs at the Finals, with top-ranked Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Shelton, Daniil Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli and Arthur Fils having already qualified. If Taylor Fritz defeats Alcaraz to reach the Paris Masters semifinals later Friday, he will join them in Turin. If he loses, Rafael Jodar will take part in the elite gathering instead.

It was Shelton 44th tour-level victory of the season, improving his personal-best win tally following his 42 wins in 2024.

Frenchman Luca Van Assche takes on qualifier Rinky Hijikata in the other quarterfinal in Paris.

___

See AP's full tennis coverage here

Photos

Most recent Tennis stories

Related topics

TennisNational Sports

SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | Your Privacy ChoicesCalifornia Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  