Major Mattel shareholder pushes for sale of toymaker

Updated - Oct. 5, 2026 at 2:42 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 5, 2026 at 2:17 p.m.

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FILE PHOTO: Mattel signage is displayed during the New York Toy Fair in New York City, U.S., February 17, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: Mattel signage is displayed during the New York Toy Fair in New York City, U.S., February 17, 2026. (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo)

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Oct 5 — A major shareholder of Mattel is calling ​for the Barbie Maker to explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, ‌according to a letter seen by Reuters on Monday.

Ariel Investments, ⁠which holds a ​5.4% stake in Mattel, ⁠said Mattel's shares remain significantly undervalued ‌with its current ‌structure as a public company.

"By our ⁠estimates, a strategic buyer ⁠would pay a significant premium to your current share price," Ariel Co-CEO John Rogers said in the letter to the company's board of directors.

In May, Mattel investor ‌Southeastern Asset Management urged ​the company to explore options, including going private, or being acquired by rival Hasbro or a large media company that would value its IP assets better than the public market.

"Our board of directors and ​management team are committed to acting ‌in the best ‌interests ⁠of all shareholders and will consider the views expressed in Ariel Investments' letter, as well as the views of Mattel's other ‌shareholders," Mattel said in ​an emailed response ‌to Reuters.

(Reporting by ⁠Angela Christy ​and Juveria Tabassum in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi ​Majumdar)

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