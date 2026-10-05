Foxconn third-quarter revenue soars on AI demand, beats market forecast

Updated - Oct. 5, 2026 at 2:07 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 5, 2026 at 1:47 a.m.

ReutersReuters
 
FILE PHOTO: Signage at Foxconn booth at the International Automobile & Motorcycle Parts & Accessories Show (AMPA) trade show in Taipei, Taiwan, April 14, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: Signage at Foxconn booth at the International Automobile & Motorcycle Parts & Accessories Show (AMPA) trade show in Taipei, Taiwan, April 14, 2026. (REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

TAIPEI, Oct 5 — Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, reported ​on Monday a 47% jump in third-quarter revenue year-on-year that beat market estimates, fuelled by strong AI-related demand.

• ‌Revenue for the July-September quarter was T$3.03 trillion ($95.4 billion), well above an LSEG SmartEstimate ⁠of T$2.83 trillion that ​gives greater weight to forecasts ⁠from analysts who are more consistently accurate.

• Strong AI demand ‌led to robust ‌revenue growth for its cloud and networking products division, ⁠while smart consumer electronics, which ⁠include iPhones, posted significant growth, the company said.

• September revenue alone rose 38% year-on-year to T$1.16 trillion, a record for a single month and the first time it has surpassed T$1 trillion on a monthly basis.

• AI-related operations ‌are expected to continue growing in the ​fourth quarter, the company said.

• Together with the traditional peak season for electronics products in the second half of the year, this should "support overall performance in line with current market expectations," it said

• But it added that "it remains necessary to monitor the impact of a volatile global political ​and economic environment".

• Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry, does ‌not provide numerical ‌forecasts. ⁠It will report full third-quarter earnings on November 12.

• The company's shares have gained 10% this year, underperforming a 72% rise for the Taiwan market. The stock closed up 1.2% on ‌Monday ahead of the ​revenue data release. The benchmark ‌index ended the day ⁠2.6% higher.

($1 = ​31.7640 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing and ​Edwina Gibbs)

Photos

Most recent Business stories

Related topics

Business

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  