Trailer hitch smashes through windshield, strikes driver on I-15 in Idaho

INKOM — An investigation is underway after a trailer hitch came through a van's windshield and struck the driver Thursday afternoon on Interstate 15 in southeastern Idaho.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. in the southbound lanes near milepost 56, north of Inkom.

A 2019 Ram Cargo van driven by a 37-year-old woman from Maryland was traveling south when a receiver hitch came through the windshield and struck her, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

The woman was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Her condition has not been released.

The Bannock County Sheriff's Office and Bannock County EMS assisted at the scene.