Salt Lake City's Donner Trail Park gets major makeover

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Donner Trail Park has a new look — and a new way for Salt Lake City residents to honor the people and moments that matter to them.

The city celebrated the completion of the park's revitalization Thursday, highlighting new playgrounds, water-wise landscaping, a walking pathway, public art and a new Memorial Tree Grove.

The four-month project was funded through the city's Parks, Trails and Open Space General Obligation Bond. The park improvements and public art received $870,000 in bond funding, while the Memorial Tree Grove received an additional $434,000 through the city's Capital Improvement Program.

The new grove will feature 83 trees representing 17 species. Residents will be able to reserve a tree for a $380 donation and dedicate it to a loved one, group or significant historical event.

"We came up with the concept of the Memorial Tree Grove where people can donate and have their loved ones or a special moment in their life memorialized with the planting of a tree," said Tony Gliot, Salt Lake City's urban forester.

Online reservations for the trees opened Thursday, with the first plantings planned for spring 2027.

The park also features "Journey Lines," a public art installation by artist Adam Kuby. The installation incorporates 16 stone and steel elements into the landscape, representing journeys connected to Salt Lake City and creating pathways inspired by movement through canyons and mountain corridors.

The project marks the first public art installation funded through the city's General Obligation Bond allocation for public art.

City officials say the revitalized park is intended to provide residents with more opportunities to play, walk, gather and connect with nature.