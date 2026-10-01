Former Utah Senate candidate sentenced for sexual abuse

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PROVO — A former Utah Senate candidate has been sentenced to serve nearly a year in jail in a forcible sexual abuse case that dragged on for several years.

On Thursday, Fourth District Judge Christine Johnson sentenced Brandon Beckham, 51, to serve 364 days in county jail for sexually abusing a woman in 2021. A prison sentence of one to 15 years was suspended in favor of probation.

After deliberating for less than five hours in August, a jury made up of six women and two men found Beckham guilty of two felony counts of forcible sexual abuse. Beckham was acquitted on a third count of forcible sexual abuse.

Case background

While the criminal case against Beckham was filed just days before he filed his declaration of candidacy as a Republican in February 2022, his accuser reported him to law enforcement several months earlier.

According to charging documents, a woman reported a nonconsensual sexual encounter with Beckham to law enforcement in Pleasant Grove in June 2021.

The August verdict was the result of a third attempt by prosecutors to secure a conviction against Beckham.

His first trial in January 2025 ended abruptly in a mistrial after a female defense attorney said she was not comfortable with their interactions and did not wish to continue representing him. Beckham denied doing anything inappropriate.

His second trial in January of this year ended with a deadlocked jury unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Key evidence in the case presented to jurors during each trial was a phone call between Beckham and the victim that investigators got a warrant to record.

"I got a little out of hand there. I got a little too wild," Beckham is heard saying during the call. "But it wasn't like it was planned that way. It just happened."

KSL is not publishing the call in its entirety in an effort to protect the woman's privacy.

Sentencing

During the sentencing hearing Thursday, the woman involved in the case delivered a victim impact statement.

"This has been the most excruciatingly painful experience of my life," she said. "Five years, three trials, three times taking the stand."

She told the court about how Beckham's actions have impacted her life for years, causing her to be afraid to date, experience nightmares, and spend hours seeking help in counseling.

"It followed me into every aspect of my life," she said.

She told the judge that Beckham accused her of trying to ruin his political career, despite the fact that she reported the assault to law enforcement days after it occurred and months before he filed to run for office.

"In all these years, he has never taken an ounce of accountability," the woman said.

Deputy Utah County Attorney Alex Redmon, who prosecuted the case, argued that Beckham has not taken accountability. He asked the court to sentence him to serve time in prison, pay restitution, and pay for the woman's ongoing therapy costs.

Defense Attorney Jared Stubbs spoke about Beckham's employment, education, an upcoming shoulder surgery scheduled for October, and the fact that Beckham has never been incarcerated. He said Beckham had lived a "model life."

"He's not a risk to society," said Stubbs, arguing that his client should be released on probation.

He said Beckham is already facing substantial consequences as a result of the convictions, including the loss of his career, and that he has gone through an ecclesiastical process to address his situation. He also argued Beckham could pay restitution more quickly if allowed to remain out of custody.

Initially, Beckham chose not to speak during the sentencing. Then, he chose to read a statement he had previously provided for the preparation of a presentencing report for the court.

The statement expressed sorrow for the loss of a friendship with the woman and described the assault as something Beckham and the woman experienced very differently.

Judge Johnson said she had to balance punishment and rehabilitation and consider restitution when deciding on the sentence.

"I do see a lack of remorse, and that's troubling to me," said Johnson.

What's next?

Beckham will be required to register as a sex offender. He will also receive credit for four days already served.

After his jury trial ended with a guilty verdict in August, Beckham was allowed to remain out of custody ahead of his sentencing.

On Thursday, he left the courtroom in handcuffs to begin serving his sentence.